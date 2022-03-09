This Mazda Transaxle Patent Could Mean a Very Different Next-Gen Miata

In short, it's a rear-mounted transaxle, just like the one described in the earlier patent. There are quite a few interesting things to unpack about it beyond just the basic specs, though. It is, for all intents and purposes, an automatically shifted six-speed manual transmission, i.e a sequential gearbox. Let me be clear when I say that, though: It is a single-clutch manual transmission in terms of its design. It does, however, have a mechanism to automatically change gears.

About a month ago we covered an eye-opening (and surprisingly detailed) patent from Mazda , wherein the company laid out what it claimed to be a lightweight hybrid drivetrain intended for a future compact sports car. It's rare to see specific models get associated with technology patents, but the writing was clearly on the wall this time: the next Mazda Miata could potentially go a lot more high-tech. Now, a new patent published earlier this month by Mazda expands on that even further.

Those familiar with sequential transmissions will have spotted the barrel cam already. Labeled "65" in the illustration above, it's the heart of the mechanism that changes the gears in the transmission. When it rotates, shift forks with dowel pins jutting into the grooves cut into its round surface are forced forwards or backward in a particular pattern, selecting any number of the six forward gears. We've actually covered an excellent video on a 3D-printed version of this sort of transmission, which helps clarify how the whole system works. It's important to note that the system in the linked video uses a shift mechanism that this unit is not equipped with.

For reference, lots of transmissions work this way. They are, for instance, particularly popular in motorcycles. They aren't popular in more mainstream vehicles sold in the United States, and it's important to know why. Sequential transmissions like this are lightweight, inexpensive, and known for shifting hard. That's a good thing in high-performance or racing applications—Formula 1 cars use highly-developed sequential transmissions—but not so desirable for the average commuter.

Importantly, the unit works the same way as a manual transmission, but the gear selection mechanism is just different. That means turning this transmission into a manual could be as simple as swapping out a modular group of components located on top of the transmission case, and adding a few more parts to get it all working with a conventional H-pattern shifter. In fact, Mazda says as much in a very engineer-y sort of way: "In the present embodiment, the transmission is used which causes the shift rods to be operated to move by the actuator on the basis of a manual transmission, but the transmission is similarly applicable to a manual transmission."

In other words, they're very similar and it wouldn't be too hard to change them out. That looks particularly easy this time around because the barrel cam is likely driven by an electric motor. A shifter in the cabin or paddle shifters will simply send an electrical signal to the motor telling it to be in a certain position, which will change the position of the shift forks in short order. The document notes hydraulics could be used to change gears as well.