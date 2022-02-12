Mazda Patents Lightweight Hybrid Drivetrain That Could Be for the NE Miata

The battery pack, Mazda says, would be mounted somewhere in the transmission tunnel. Now, usually, a patent of this nature would only describe the location of the pack and how it works with the other systems. This patent describes its actual capacity; 3.5 kWh. That sort of detail is mirrored in the vehicle's other components as well. The two front in-wheel motors, for instance, are 17 kW each (about 23 horsepower,) and the motor mated to the transmission is 25 kW (about 34 horsepower.) Patents usually do not have this level of detail. If they're very conceptual in nature, like many are, there often isn't a reason to provide it. That's what makes this one so noteworthy.

Just the same, the document describes a vehicle that is very much Miata-like. First of all, Mazda builds no other front-engine, rear-wheel-drive car besides the MX-5, and the machine described in the patent is in that configuration. Also, it talks about maximizing interior space, balancing the masses of the drivetrain, and above all, saving weight wherever possible. In fact, that's the whole rationale behind this complicated drive system, believe it or not.

The patent claims the purpose of all of this tech is "to provide a vehicle drive device capable of efficiently driving a [hybrid car] by using a motor without falling into the vicious cycle between enhancement of driving via the motor and an increase in vehicle weight." Basically, Mazda says that as you want to increase the electric performance of a car you enter into a vicious cycle of needing more power, and then more batteries and body structure to support the power, and then more power to move around those batteries and structure, until you end up with something like the Hummer EV, which weighs over 9,000 pounds.

The patent states that in hybrids with a focus on electric power, "a large capacity battery is necessary and the electrical system that supplies a high voltage to the motors needs to be electrically insulated sufficiently, [and] the overall weight of the vehicle increases and the fuel efficiency of the vehicle reduces. Furthermore, in order to drive [a] vehicle with a heavy weight... a larger capacity battery and a higher voltage are required, thereby causing a vicious cycle that further increases the weight." In short, Mazda isn't interested in heavy, high voltage power systems and big batteries. Indeed, the patent explicitly states the battery is 48-volts, the same voltage as upcoming hybrid drivetrains confirmed by the automaker. This relatively low voltage powers the main electric motor mounted to the transmission, however, it feeds its power into the capacitor bank located ahead of the engine in order to power the front wheel motors. The capacitor can quickly send a lot of power to the front tires for a limited time without stressing the relatively small battery.