Ford Bronco Driver Arrested for Doing Donuts on MLB Stadium Outfield

An eyewitness who works in the offices overlooking the park, Ryan Carlson, told the San Diego Union-Tribune that he was at first “confused” when he saw the SUV drive onto the infield and start doing donuts. “They must have authorized this,” he thought.

“After about a minute, he came to a stop, and a bunch of the grounds crew guys made their way to the car and did like a citizens’ arrest,” Carlson told the Union-Tribune. “It happened peacefully, wasn’t aggressive, at least as far as I saw. They walked him over and sat him down.”

Lieutenant Adam Sharki confirmed to the San Diego Union-Tribune that officers arrested the driver for felony vandalism.

Petco Park sits in the heart of downtown and will hopefully open again this spring for its usual legions of baseball fans. As of right now, the grounds crew is doing its best in the meantime to resurface the field after this guy tore it up. All I can say is that it's a good thing for the driver the field wasn't already covered in grass, because the ballpark staff who work so hard to keep it looking good would be really mad. I would be, too.

Got a tip? Leave a comment or send a note to kristin.shaw@thedrive.com.