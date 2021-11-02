A 1965 Mercedes 600 Limo Is Only Made Better With a Tremec Six-Speed

Plenty of other work has been done, too, ensuring the car provides a driving experience befitting its legacy. Window seals and other rubber parts have all been renewed, the driveshaft rebalanced and the air conditioning upgraded to work with modern R-134 refrigerant. As a nice touch, there's also a diplomatic flag holder on the left front fender. It adds a lot of pomp and circumstance to wherever you go, but you might want to be careful of appearing as someone you're not.

Only 2,677 examples of the Mercedes 600 were ever built, with 2,190 in saloon form. A further 304 were in limousine "Pullman" form, with a further 124 6-door limousines built as well as 59 drop-top Landaulets. Customers included Josep Broz Tito, John Lennon, and even Mao Zedong. As one of the most expensive vehicles in the world at the time of its release, one had to be of means and stature to afford a Mercedes-Benz 600.

Modifying such a car might sound like the project of a madman, but Middelhauve has a strong name in this field. Jay Leno himself owns a Middelhauve creation, a restored 1972 Mercedes-Benz 600 complete with a supercharger kit and water-meth injection under the hood.