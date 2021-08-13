This Fancy Mid-Engined Mini Packs 230 HP Thanks to a Honda K-Series

Bespoke, three-piece, directional 10-inch wheels were specifically designed to extract hot air from the four-piston monoblock disk brakes and look like a sharper version of the OG Mini's iconic stock rims.

Of course, the cost of all of this is quite high (it usually is). With the first batch of Type 10s limited to just 10 cars, each will cost $180,000 or about what you'd pay for that new Acura NSX Type S with the Lightweight Package. If I were in the market for a $180,000, "lightweight," Honda-powered, mid-engined weekend car, that NSX would be mighty tempting but the Type 10 may just cinch it on the back of its truly off-the-charts coolness.