The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is a Long-Wheelbase Oddball That We Can’t Have

Overseas markets continue to grow in importance, leading to a flourishing of models that don't make it to the US. The long-wheelbase variant of the BMW 3 Series is one such vehicle, and the Indian model is now getting a new facelift.

The long-wheelbase (LWB) variant of the current G20 3 Series first appeared in China in 2019. It was later launched in India in 2021, known as the Gran Limousine, or the 330Li. The model is a full 4.3 inches longer than the regular 3 Series sedans, and has appeared in other Asian markets like Thailand and Malaysia as well. As reported by CarScoops, BMW later gave the whole G20 range a facelift in 2022, and the Indian LWB model is receiving those updates in turn.

BMW

As per the rest of the 3 Series lineup, the facelift for the Gran Limousine is primarily focused on front-end upgrades. The model gets a slimmer set of LED headlights, with the daytime running lights also acting as indicators. Ther classic kidney grille has also been given some light tweaks. The sole option on the Indian market model, the M Sport package, also includes a front bumper with a sportier design.

Inside, the model has been treated to a comprehensive tech upgrade. The Gran Limousine will now feature BMW's latest iDrive 8 system, which uses a single large curved panel to house a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment display. Other minor touches include a redesigned gear selector and climate control vents. The model is well-appointed with luxury features, too, including an ambient lighting system, panoramic sunroof, and a Harmon Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers.

BMW

As for the drivetrain, the Gran Limousine retains the same setup as the pre-facelift model. The gasoline-powered 330Li sports a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, good for 258 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the 320Ld runs a 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine delivering 190 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending drive to the rear wheels. The

The Gran Limousine stands as a good example of how automakers tweak their lineups to suit different tastes around the world. In the US market, those seeking more comfort and legroom than a 3 Series would simply jump up to the 5 Series models. However, in markets like China and India, there's greater demand for a longer, more spacious car even at the lower end of the luxury market.BMW clearly sees great value in serving this desire, and is continuing to maintain and update its special 3 Series model to suit.