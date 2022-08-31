Leaked Images Reveal Electric Toyota Sedan Promised in EV Turnaround

Images of Toyota's new electric sedan have been leaked ahead of its planned launch later this year, Motor1 reported.

The Toyota bZ3 appears to be the production-ready version of the bZ SDN concept revealed in 2021. The electric sedan is due to be properly unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show in November and will be on sale in China in Q4 this year. The images of the bZ3 reportedly leaked from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, something that has happened to other automakers before.

The bZ SDN concept seen in late 2021. YouTube/Planet Car News

Details are limited, but reportedly the bZ3 will feature an electric powertrain available with 183 hp or 244 hp, with drive sent to the rear. Top speed is to be limited to 160 km/h in both trims. The vehicle is set to be built by FAW-Toyota, a joint venture between the Japanese automaker and China's First Automobile Works.

Measuring 186 inches long and 72 inches wide, the bZ3 sits right in between the Corolla and Camry in terms of size. It's shown with 18-inch wheels in its top-trim guise, but the lower-end model appears to make do with 16-inch wheels.

Note the huge sidewall on the tires on the black car, which has 16-inch wheels. YouTube/Planet Car News

Other vital statistics like pricing, charging speed, and range are all up in the air at this point. However, speculation from TopElectricSUV suggests that it could have a lithium iron phosphate battery sourced from BYD, and that pricing could potentially start under 200,000 yuan (~$29,000 USD).

It's another sign that Toyota is finally getting serious about electric cars. The bZ4X was the company's first major effort, and it's clear that the company is now following up on the concepts it showed off last year. The company now hopes to sell 3.5 million electric cars annually by 2030, while having 30 electric models across the Toyota and Lexus ranges. It's a big turnaround from its earlier efforts to lobby against EVs.

There's no sign of the bZ3 heading to other markets outside of China at this stage. However, if demand is there, and the bZ3 proves a success, it could one day be available around the world. At the very least, it should help Toyota build its familiarity with designing capable electric cars.