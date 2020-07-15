The 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition Is the Sports Sedan Mom Says 'We Have at Home'

Sports sedans can be a practical way to get into the world of enthusiast motoring. The formula is simple: stiffen up the suspension a bit, make it look more aggressive (add some RED), and then increase horsepower appropriately. The new Corolla Apex could've been a poster child for that classic formula, but this car just doesn't quite get it over the line, at least on paper. While the chassis has been upgraded for corner carving and, yes, nailing the apex, the engine has received... one extra horsepower.

It's like what you get when you ask mom for a sport sedan, and she says we have a sport sedan at home. The Corolla Apex is what we have at home, folks.

Let's not dwell on the negative, though. There are a few interesting things about this car that are worth talking about. To start, just look at it. While it may not fare much better on the road than a regular 2.0-liter Corolla, it does at least look the part. And thank goodness for this: no red accents! Bronze has been chosen instead of the classic crimson. What a breath of fresh air. Who needs horsepower when we have bronze? I'm feeling better about this thing already.