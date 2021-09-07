Toyota Changes Tune on EVs, Will Spend $13.6 Billion on Batteries by 2030

Despite its early foray into hybrids and usable battery-electric vehicles, Toyota has emerged as an antagonist to EV adoption—it has simply spent too much on hydrogen to let BEVs win without a fight. But as the saying goes, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em, and Toyota will indeed lean on EVs in the future, having announced Tuesday that it will pour $13.6 billion into developing cutting-edge lithium-ion and solid-state batteries by 2030. Executives outlined the plan in an online briefing reported on by Automotive News, wherein Toyota revealed it aimed to secure 200 gigawatt-hours of battery supply by the end of the decade. Though up from Toyota's reported previous goal of 180 GWh, it still falls short of some rivals' battery supply goals, notably Ford and Volkswagen, each of which aims to lock down 240 GWh in batteries with the same timeline in mind.

Toyota Toyota bZ4X Concept

Said battery supply will be comprised of not just next-gen lithium-ion cells, whose costs Toyota aims to halve this decade, but also solid-state batteries. The carmaker's Chief Technology Officer Masahiko Maeda reportedly affirmed that solid-state batteries are still on pace to arrive by 2025, and have been undergoing testing in a prototype vehicle since last year. They may not power EVs alone, either, as Maeda hinted solid-state batteries could also appear in future hybrids. "By establishing a system for both development and supply, we will promote the dissemination of electrified vehicles, including BEVs," Maeda said. "We are focusing on safety, long service life, and high-level quality to produce good, low-cost, and high-performance batteries. What Toyota values the most is to develop batteries that its customers can use with peace of mind."

