The Ultra-Rare 1994 Toyota Corolla TRD2000 Was a Race Car in Family Sedan Form

It's not often you come across cars so rare that even the company's PR reps aren't familiar with them, but that's the case with the 1994 Toyota Corolla TRD2000 you see here. Not that we can blame them, of course; hardly any were built, and the car seems to have fallen through the cracks of Toyota's complex fandom. Maybe there's a reason for that.

Other than the dual exhaust and slightly lower ride height, there's not much to indicate that the TRD2000 is any different from its more pedestrian sedan counterpart. In reality, the cars were developed for the Japanese market and built to replicate the specs of the Corolla JTCC race cars from 1994-95. They might not be barnstormers compared to hot Japanese cars like the modern Honda Civic Type R, but they were far, far removed from the ordinary Corolla.