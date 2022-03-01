2023 Ford Everest: A Ranger-Based Diesel SUV That Tows 7,700 Pounds

America already has a midsize, Ford Ranger-based SUV in the Bronco, and as its sales show, we're perfectly happy with it. In an alternate universe, though, the Bronco never arrived, leaving space for an SUV from the Land Down Under, the Ford Everest. Its 2023 redesign has just broken cover, and it'll surely make more than a few of you perform unholy rituals to summon it to our plane.

The 2023 Ford Everest, as reported by Which Car?, rides on an updated version of the Ranger's T6 platform, versions of which appear under our Bronco, and will be used for the 2023 Ford Ranger. While it's about the same size as the last Everest, the seven-seater's redesign improves its interior space, technology, and capability, the headlining feature of which is its new max tow rating reported to be 3.5 metric tons—7,716 pounds, or more than double what the Bronco can tow.