2019 Ford Ranger Pickup Truck Posts Mediocre Q1 Sales, Trails Behind Nissan Frontier 

The Ford Ranger pickup truck's return was met with heaps of anticipation from both the enthusiast crowd and everyday customers, but for some reason, that hype hasn't cashed in when it comes to sales. The new midsize model is up against stiff competition such as the Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tacoma, and on paper, it looks to be a worthy opponent to the pair. However, it's being outsold by leaps and bounds—and even more surprising is the fact that the Ranger is also losing out to the Nissan Frontier, a truck that was last redesigned 15 years ago.

Starting sales in January, Ford has moved just 15,169 Rangers through April 2019; that's enough to beat the GMC Canyon (9,374 sales) and Honda Ridgeline (9,606 sales), but nothing else. When pitted against the top players in the segment, it gets a bit disconcerting. The Chevy Colorado, which has been around for a handful of years already, achieved 45,149 sales in the year's first quarter while the also-familiar Toyota Tacoma notched 78,558 sales. At that rate, the Tacoma has outsold the Ranger by more than five-to-one.

As for the Nissan, 24,479 customers have taken new Frontiers home in the same timespan. So what gives?