Best RV Toilet Papers: Enjoy Camping Without the Risk of a Clogged Toilet

Everyone uses the restroom, and dealing with a clogged toilet is a pain, especially for RVers during an RV camping trip. Having the best RV toilet paper will allow you to have more fun outside and won’t leave you fixing a backed up septic tank. Toilets fitted inside an RV can’t handle normal toilet paper, so to keep them working every day and not stinking up the place, RV toilet paper helps alleviate many problems. Here’s the best RV tissue paper we found to help make sure your camping trip doesn’t stink.

While it may be on the lower end of the price range it may be due to the thinness of the fabric, plus it only comes with 264 sheets of tissue per roll.

Scott claims it breaks down four times as faster than other brands of toilet paper. This saves you time from having to wait on it to dissolve. It’s a single-ply toilet paper that is extremely absorbent as well.

This toilet paper is soft and smooth on your skin. It works quickly to dissolve in water so it won’t get clogged in the RV’s septic system.

It might not be angel soft on your skin, but it’s not scratchy, and the tissue is thin compared to other types of toilet paper.

It comes in a pack of four, and each roll contains 396 sheets, giving you more than 1,580 sheets per pack. This makes it convenient and means you get more for your buck.

This two-ply RV toilet paper is durable, highly absorbent, and is able to be used on marine vehicles as well.

The thin tissue may not hold up as well when pulled quickly off the roll. The paper is also extremely thin, so you’ll have to use more which means waiting longer for it to dissolve in the tank.

It’s a strong two-ply fabric. Each roll comes with 500 sheets of tissue, giving you a lot more fabric per roll. That’s 2,000 pieces of tissue in a pack of four.

The main purpose of RV toilet paper is to keep the toilet from clogging up. The paper specifically designed for RV holding tanks tends to be lighter and dissolves more quickly than regular toilet paper. The septic tanks inside RVs aren’t rated to handle thicker ply paper. Environmentally friendly. Many recreational vehicle toilet papers are environmentally friendly. That makes them biodegradable so the paper won’t hang around in the wilderness after you’re long gone.

Many recreational vehicle toilet papers are environmentally friendly. That makes them biodegradable so the paper won’t hang around in the wilderness after you’re long gone. Absorbent power. You may need to soak up a spilled drink some time during your RVing trip, and recreational vehicle toilet paper works great for that. You don’t have to spend extra money on paper towels; just use the RV toilet paper to absorb the mess, then toss it into the toilet. Types of RV Toilet Paper One-Ply Each individual toilet paper tissue is made up of a single piece of fabric. This type of toilet paper tends to be on the lower end of prices and runs out more quickly. The thinness of this toilet paper makes it less durable, which isn’t always a bad thing. Using one-ply toilet paper is best for an RV’s septic system. Two-Ply Two-ply toilet paper is stronger due to the number of layers bonded together in each tissue. These may be more expensive but will also last longer. The thickness of this toilet paper makes it more efficient and comfortable. Luxury This type of bath tissue is more comfortable and gentle on your skin. It comes with lotions, scents, and multiple layers. Naturally, the high-quality toilet paper will be priced higher than standard toilet paper, but it helps hide any lingering unpleasant smells. Unbleached or Brown While toilet paper may come in a standard white color, unbleached or brown paper means it is made up of recycled materials. It may not be as soft on the skin due to the components bonded inside of it, but it does the job of normal toilet paper at a much lower cost. It’s also environmentally friendly. Top Brands Scott The Scott family founded Scott Paper Co. in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1874. It was the first company to officially put the toilet paper on a roll. One of its top products is the Scott Rapid-Dissolving Toilet Paper. Cottonelle Cottonelle began a business in 1972 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas. It is one of the top super-premium brands of toilet paper in the world. The company combined with Kleenex to form a super brand of bathroom tissue and makes the Cottonelle Ultra Gentlecare Toilet Paper. Charmin Charmin was first created at the Hobert Paper Company in Green Bay, Wis. in 1928. The name stuck after an employee evidently described the toilet paper as “charming.” One of its top brands is the Charmin Ultra Soft Cushiony Touch Toilet Paper. RV Toilet Paper Pricing $10-20: It is here you will find toilet paper packs containing four to six rolls. These will also generally be one-ply and thinner than higher priced toilet papers.

It is here you will find toilet paper packs containing four to six rolls. These will also generally be one-ply and thinner than higher priced toilet papers. $20 and up: Here you’ll find the tissues tend to be two-ply, scented, and of the luxury variety. You’ll also pay more for bulk tissue paper. These range from six to 24 rolls per pack. Key Features Strength Having toilet paper fall apart on you in the middle of things won’t cut it. A good, strong ply toilet paper is best when it comes to taking care of business. Making sure you get a durable RV-friendly toilet paper that is septic-safe means it will be more durable and more absorbent. You’ll also spend less time in the bathroom worrying about how many tissues you use. Flushing Power Knowing what septic system your home, RV, or boat uses is necessary when it comes to using the correct type of toilet paper. Many standard household systems will flush away any toilet paper type, while septic tanks won’t be able to properly dissolve or get rid of thicker toilet paper. It’s best to research what system you have before purchasing any toilet paper. Other Considerations Comfort: One of the highest priorities of the best toilet paper is a comfort. The highest-quality brands shouldn't irritate your skin. While many camping toilet papers may be scratchy due to their materials, you should be able to find a comfortable paper type in any brand.

One of the highest priorities of the best toilet paper is a comfort. The highest-quality brands shouldn't irritate your skin. While many camping toilet papers may be scratchy due to their materials, you should be able to find a comfortable paper type in any brand. Quantity. Toilet paper comes in bulk packages, so it all depends on how often you use the restroom and how many other people are going to visit it. For a household or RV with multiple people or a large family, it’s best to stock up. Best RV Toilet Paper Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best RV Toilet Paper Paper Overall: Septic Tank Safe Toilet Tissue

This RV toilet paper will dissolve in the septic system within minutes after tossing it in the water. A great bonus feature is it is 100-percent biodegradable, making it eco-friendly, which is especially great for RV use. It also ensures you don’t have to use chemicals or chlorine tablets to clean up your septic system. It is a two-ply tissue, making it strong, durable, and surprisingly soft on your skin, which is odd because it is environmentally-friendly. The bonding holding the fabric together is strong and holds together well when pulling it off the roll. Another excellent part is each roll comes fit with 500 sheets of tissue, saving you time and money by not having to stock up on as much toilet paper. However, those 500 tissues may end up going more quickly than you think. The paper is thinner than normal, so you’ll have to use a lot to absorb more, but its thinness enables it to dissolve so easily and quickly in the septic tank. It is also on the more expensive side for just four rolls. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Toilet Paper Value: Aqua-Soft Toilet Tissue

This great RV toilet paper is smooth on the skin and is fast-dissolving to help prevent messy clogs in RV septic systems. One of the greatest features is it is a two-ply toilet paper, making it more durable and highly absorbent, so it can be used in marine vehicles and toilets in the house. Each roll of toilet paper comes with 396 sheets, making it a long-lasting and strong toilet paper. The pack comes with four rolls, giving you more than 1,580 sheets of tissues on your trip. That makes it more convenient when it comes time to stock up on toilet paper, and the more convenience you have while in the bathroom, the more enjoyable camping trip you’ll have. While it is versatile in use, we found it may not be the softest when compared to other toilet paper brands and even though it is two-ply, the tissue is rather thin. Stocking up on more rolls may be the best route when buying this RV toilet paper. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Toilet Honorable Mention: Scott Rapid-Dissolving Toilet Paper

