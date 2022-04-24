These Two Bespoke Bugatti Chirons Are Surprisingly Tasteful

Bugatti's Sur Mesure program, which was started in 2021 and provides customers with bespoke customization, has just released two new customer creations with completely new paint schemes supposedly inspired by light.

Vagues de Lumière (French for "Inspired by Light") was the theme for these two hand-painted finishes. The idea is that the way light bends and reflects on the body panels of the Chiron serves as inspiration for their livery. First, they're hand-painted in a base coat and then "enveloped in light-sculpted lines," which are hand-painted over the course of several weeks. Bugatti created two different cars; a Chiron Pur Sport and a Chiron Super Sport, both of which with their own unique finish.

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport started out with a base coat of California Blue, on which those "light-sculpted" lines were carefully painted in a shade of Arancia Mira. That same Arancia Mira finish carried over to the magnesium wheels, as well as the "38" in the horseshoe grille. The cabin got some too, with the Chiron's seats wearing the same bright shade of orange.

The Chiron Pur Sport actually started out with exposed blue carbon fiber body panels, which were then hand-painted with Nocturne stripes. It also got a numbered horseshoe grille, though this time the number "9", which was painted in French Racing Blue. Rounding out the exterior, the Tricolor French flag was painted on either side of the rear wing. Inside this bespoke Pur Sport, you'll find a tune-tone Beluga Blue and French Racing Blue color scheme.

The entire paint process for these cars takes about five weeks, with a creation of 2D shapes being applied to the car's 3D surfaces. The aforementioned lines are then hand-painted, layer after layer, and finished with several layers of clear coat.

Normally, I'd mock cars such as these for being absurd, overly priced, bespoke models designed to stroke the egos of billionaires. And while that's still probably true, I find myself actually sort of liking the way these two cars look. They are still a bit absurd but, then again, so is the Chiron itself. It's a multi-million dollar two-seat hypercar with an 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged W16 engine that can chill at 273 mph (440 km/h). It's sort of supposed to be over the top. Which is why I especially like the California Blue/Arancia Mira Chiron Super Sport; if I'm spending millions on a car like the Chiron, I want it to look as crazy as that car does.

Both cars were done by customer request, which is how the Sur Mesure program works. Bugatti didn't reveal how much they cost but, if you have to ask, you can't afford it.