The Bugatti Type 30 Turns 100 Years Old

By 1921, Ettore Bugatti had two decades of car building experience behind him, including more than 10 years making racing cars. He started planning a 3.0-liter, eight-cylinder engine to drop into his Type 28 prototype when Grand Prix regulations changed, limiting displacement to two liters. Heading back to the shop, Bugatti opted for a smaller 2.0-liter inline-eight that featured two four-cylinder blocks and a monoblock crankcase attached to the frame.

Bugatti tried out that same engine in the Type 29, and it performed well in several races, proving its value and leading to even more success in the Type 30 in 1922. Developing nearly 100 horsepower with speeds up to 90 miles per hour, the inline-eight made the Type 30 one of the fastest vehicles of its time. Even as it celebrates its centennial, the industry recognizes this model as an innovative and important car in automotive history. A toast to you, Type 30, on your anniversary.