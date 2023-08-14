The Aston Martin DB12 Volante Is 202-MPH, V8 Convertible Opulence

I can’t lie to you: I’m a big fan of what Aston Martin is doing with convertibles. The departing DBS Volante hit the right chords, and the just-announced Aston Martin DB12 Volante will likely continue such excellence—I hope. If it’s anything like the DB12 coupe, it has a shot at greatness.

The DB12 Volante is almost a mechanical twin to the tin-top DB12, keeping the updates of that car over the outgoing DB11. That means it has the same 671-horsepower, twin-turbo Mercedes-AMG V8, the same ZF eight-speed transmission, the same electronically controlled limited-slip differential, and largely the same structure underneath with some reinforcements.

Aston Martin

To accommodate the drop-top, the Volante has been strategically strengthened in certain key areas: the rear upper suspension mounting points, engine cross brace, as well as several underbody braces. The rear spring rates are slightly increased to account for the weight of the eight-layer top. Overall, it gives the DB12 Volante a 3.7% increase in torsional rigidity. The theme continues to the Aston-spec Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires that are borrowed from the DB12 coupe, as well as the excellent new interior that is a colossal improvement over the DB11.

Aston Martin

Elegant details are hidden all over the interior, including seatback trim panels that are matched to the door inlays, exclusive to the Volante. An optional 1,170-watt 15-speaker double-amplified Bowers and Wilkins stereo is sure to make the Volante a rolling concert. There are even speakers in the headliner of the convertible top to provide a virtual 3D sound. All of it runs through Aston Martin’s new infotainment system which finally feels like a selling point rather than an excuse.

All of the good of the DB12 remains here but with the bonus of having a drop top. Pricing is yet to be announced, but production will commence in just a few months, with deliveries due early next year. If you want one, get in line now.