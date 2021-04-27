Aston Martin's New Pastel Collection Is Peak California and I Love It

Let's get to the nitty-gritty: A total of five—yes, five—Aston Martins have been given lavish pastel makeovers. So, if you're like, Drake or something, you can buy one.
The extremely limited run is all about aesthetics and includes makeovers to the interior and bodywork on top of the paint job. This is all part of Aston Martin's seemingly ongoing commitment to wanting to look sexy, it appears.
With that out of the way, here are all the details: Aston Martin Newport Beach has crafted a capsule collection worthy of The O.C. so expect to see it on TikTok for sure. It's a "Q by Aston Martin" collection, so there are modifications that make the Katy Perry-style rides truly five of a kind, and you can even pick from a Vantage Coupe, Vantage Roadster, DB11 V8 Coupe, DB11 V8 Volante, or the DBX SUV.
The color palette is inspired by California, of course, where the one-off cars will eventually be sold but, but was developed in Aston Martin's home base in the U.K. (which despite being a perfectly nice place—does not have blazing sunlight, coastlines, or rolling mountains).