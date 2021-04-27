Aston Martin's New Pastel Collection Is Peak California and I Love It

It might as well be called the Instagram collection because it looks great and you can't afford it.

By Hazel Southwell
Aston Martin
Let's get to the nitty-gritty: A total of five—yes, five—Aston Martins have been given lavish pastel makeovers. So, if you're like, Drake or something, you can buy one.

The extremely limited run is all about aesthetics and includes makeovers to the interior and bodywork on top of the paint job. This is all part of Aston Martin's seemingly ongoing commitment to wanting to look sexy, it appears.

With that out of the way, here are all the details: Aston Martin Newport Beach has crafted a capsule collection worthy of The O.C. so expect to see it on TikTok for sure. It's a "Q by Aston Martin" collection, so there are modifications that make the Katy Perry-style rides truly five of a kind, and you can even pick from a Vantage Coupe, Vantage Roadster, DB11 V8 Coupe, DB11 V8 Volante, or the DBX SUV.

The color palette is inspired by California, of course, where the one-off cars will eventually be sold but, but was developed in Aston Martin's home base in the U.K. (which despite being a perfectly nice place—does not have blazing sunlight, coastlines, or rolling mountains).

Ultra Violet 2021 Vantage Coupe

Specifically, there's a 2021 Vantage Coupe in Ultraviolet Purple, a 2021 Vantage Roadster in Cardamom Violet, a DB11 V8 Coupe in Butterfly Teal, a DB11 V8 Volante in Clear Water, and a luridly pink Vibrant Coral DBX which the press release itself describes as "we couldn’t think of a good reason not to do it."

“We chose pastels because of the vibrant colors found in nature along the California coast; the pair of teal and blue DB11s inspired by the clear Southern California skies and cool pacific waters of Crystal  Cove; the purple and violet shades on the Vantages reflect the hillside wildflower blooms and the vibrant coral DBX draws from the warm tones present in the cliffs above the ocean during our one-of-a-kind sunsets," said Jeff West, general manager of Aston Martin Newport Beach in a press release.

The point of these cars is, specifically, to be totally unique. There will only be one of each made, for a sense of total exclusivity that apparently customers in Newport Beach were demanding. Although it is, cohesively, a collection with certain features shared; grilles switched to be closer in appearance and all of the interiors use the same "obsidian and ivory" finish, each of the five cars will sport a plate on the back to advertise that they really are one-off.

In the event you're in the market for a customized, one-of-a-kind capsule collection Aston Martin, the cars start at $195,680, but being totally frank with you, if you have to ask it's probably not for you.

Got a story tip? Mail me on hazel@thedrive.com

