Aston Martin Bulldog Hits 162 MPH in First Shakedown Test

“There is still much to do but Saturday’s session not only validated the car but also provided a lot of very useful data,” said Woodward, speaking on the test. The team are confident that the Bulldog should be able to reach its design goal of 200 mph without too much trouble. “It was only a lack of bravery on my part and the fact that we were still evaluating the car that prevented us going faster,” added Woodward.

A further test run is on the cards at the Naval Air Station, either later this year or in early 2022. This will help work out any further kinks before the Bulldog is put to work trying to beat that target laid down so many years ago. With two big turbos on hand, a fat British V8 in the back, and with Aston Martin Racing driver Darren Turner set to take the wheel, one suspects this silver supercar will see the north side of 200 mph before long.

