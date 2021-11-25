Restored One-Off Aston Martin Bulldog Found Street Parked in London

The Bulldog is a rare concept that highlights just how mad Aston Martin was in the 1970s and 1980s. Once designer William Towns was done penning the luxury Lagonda sedan, he moved on to draw up the Bulldog, a mid-engined supercar designed to hit 200 mph. From the beginning, the one-of-one concept faced a difficult life and never quite hit its goals. The only existing example has now been restored, however, and was recently spotted on the streets of London by YouTuber TheTFJJ.

As reported by Motor1, the car was seen with good company, next to a Zagato-styled Bentley Continental GT as well as a Bizzarrini 5300GT Strada. However, it was the angular Aston that got most of the attention, looking unlike anything else this side of a Tesla Cybertruck. Where the Tesla looks like some kind of gamer meme, though, the Bulldog somehow represents the aesthetic ideal of a culture on the cusp of a computing revolution.