Vietnamese Youths Build A Knock-Off Bugatti Chiron in a Year

Between the high price of Bugatti's cars and the very limited production runs, most of us are unlikely to ever own a car built at the famous Molshiem factory. However, there's little stopping one from going ham with a welder and whipping up something reminiscent of the brand's output, and that's precisely what Vietnamese YouTubers NHẾT TV have done with their latest project.

Yes, the hard-working fabricators have built themselves a Bugatti Chiron lookalike from scratch. It may not fool the enthusiast eye from less than 100 feet away, but it's quite something to watch such a thing being built from the ground up.