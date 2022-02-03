Vietnamese Youths Build A Knock-Off Bugatti Chiron in a Year

The first step is building a steel frame along the lines of the basic shape of the vehicle. It's all stick welded together out of relatively lightweight stock. Sticky tape is then wrapped around the frame to create a base upon which clay can be applied to form the lines and curves of the car. After a great deal of work, plaster is applied on top of the clay buck, paired with its own steel framing to hold it together, and the clay is then removed, leaving a giant plaster mold behind.
The plaster mold is then fiberglassed internally, leaving the crew with a fiberglass shell to form the body of the car. This shell is then installed on a more robust steel chassis designed for actually driving around. Notably, no welding masks are used at any point; the fabricators use their own hands as a shield where necessary, or simply look away from the bright arc.