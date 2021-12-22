Mazda Miata Designer Shunji Tanaka Dies at 75

The first-generation Mazda Miata, known as the MX-5 outside America, was a game-changing car on its release in 1989. It took the best parts of old British roadsters, and combined them with legendary Japanese reliability. All this was wrapped up in a cute droptop body wearing an approachable, cheery smile. Shunji Tanaka was the man behind that design, and sadly passed away earlier this month at 75 years old, as reported by CarBuzz. A Facebook post from a close friend announced Tanaka's death, without mentioning the cause. Reportedly, the designer's last words were "I have no regret in my life," a heartening message that suggests Tanaka lived well.

Mazda The production version of the NA Mazda Miata is pictured next to the early prototype.

The idea to build the Miata sprung from the mind of Bob Hall, an automotive journalist who met with Mazda in the early 1980s. Hall missed the top-down fun of the British roadsters of yore, and yearned to see a similar car return to the marketplace. Upon joining Mazda, Hall was given the opportunity to pursue the project, leading to a design competition between Mazda's California and Japanese design houses. The front-engined, rear-wheel drive concept from California was selected as the winner, and Tanaka was given the job of working up the production-ready car. As Chief Designer on the Miata project, Tanaka had some misgivings around the design, believing it to be too American. He refined the concept to more accurately reflect, in his eyes, its status as a lightweight sports car.

Mazda The Miata received several special editions over its production run.