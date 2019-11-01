Watch and Listen to a Mazda 767B Spit 9,000 RPM Flames on a Dyno

In the pantheon of motorsport engines, where the likes of Formula 1’s V-10s, Subaru’s Prodrive EJ, Formula E’s whining electric motors, and the guttural roar of Corvette Racing’s Le Mans V-8s hold special seating, the maniacal chatter of Mazda’s naturally aspirated four-rotors reign supreme.

Mazda’s 767 and 767B prototype racers had a lackluster birth. The newly developed 13J Wankel was a hellion, developing over 600 horsepower, but it took just two years of development, and a race record not worthy of writing home about, to seal its fate and give birth to the better known 787.

While the 787 and 787B went for broke in nearly every respect as Mazda hunted a win at Le Mans, and the details and history of the 787 and 787B’s aerodynamics, chassis, weight reduction, and looks could fill multiple books, what makes the 767 and 787 series’ special is their psychotic four-rotor engines.

Designated as the 13J Wankel and R26B respectively, the naturally aspirated rotary engines have no comparison. The 13J Wankel was Mazda’s first foray into a four-rotor design and used in the 767 to compete in Le Mans’ Group C class. As mentioned, the engine developed 600 horsepower and had a redline of 9,000 rpm. However, Mazda knew that it had to do something to beat Ferrari, Mercedes, and Le Mans’ other teams.