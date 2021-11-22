Massive Ford F-750 RV For Sale Can Haul 8,000 Pounds in the Bed

If anything, that's just an added bonus given all the luxury living features inside the rig. When the carpet's diamond pattern matches the quilted leather seats, you know you're in for a good time. The passenger-rear door reveals a step that's similar to what you'd find on a city bus, maybe because this is about the same size as one. What a city bus doesn't have, though, are full sleeping quarters, a bathroom with a shower that provides instant hot water without propane, a sink, a stove, and a living room with a flatscreen TV as the centerpiece.

You'll notice the AC unit up top, as well as the two full-size spare tires mounted up there. And by now, you're probably wondering what powers the World Cruiser. Simply put, it's a 300-horsepower Caterpillar diesel that makes 1,200 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to that, it'll cruise at 70 miles per hour, likely slurping through its 60-gallon fuel supply in a hurry.

It seems puzzling why someone would spend this much building a motorhome that does essentially the same thing as all the others. After all, Mecum says Dunkel dished out $20,000 on the wiring harness alone, which was necessary to run all the Kenwood entertainment, onboard air compressor, and so on. But the reasoning becomes a bit clearer when you realize this behemoth is actually a lot lighter than a regular RV—it weighs roughly half as much, apparently—and it's able to tow more.

Really, this might be the most extreme example of buying someone else's project, which isn't always a good idea; however, this project seems to be complete, and you can buy it for about 10 percent of the price it took to create it.

