This Is How a Nissan Master Modeler Created the New Z's Full-Size Clay Model

A full-scale clay model has an aluminum frame with axles upon which the design team can install wheels and tires. The total weight of the finished clay product is about 1.6 tons (which is even heavier than the final Z!) and it took the team about three weeks to complete. Yuki says that excited (and probably anxious) executives and engineers dropped by the studio to see the work in progress, and he and the other clay modelers on his team shaped and reshaped it all the way up to the final touches.

"I've found that designs come to life only when we explore the shapes with our hands," the master modeler says. "After being part of the creative process for dozens of cars, I have yet to see the emotional nuances of a design fully interpreted by a computer. I think that the favorite parts of a design for people come from the clay modeler successfully conveying shape and proportion. With the new Z, I don't think the final appearance would have been possible had we relied on computers and software alone."

