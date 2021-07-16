Ford’s ‘Mach-Eau’ Cologne Is for EV Owners Who Miss Engine Smells

To most people, the Ford Cologne is the 4.0-liter V6 from the 2000s Explorer and Ranger. To those who attended the not-so-Alpina-friendly Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend, however, it's also some weird marketing stunt by Ford to sell Mustang Mach-Es. How? By reminding people of all the smells they'll miss out on if they give up their gas cars. Okay then.

This counterintuitive campaign came as a result of a survey that determined 70 percent of drivers would, after buying an electric vehicle, miss the smell of gas, with a fifth reporting that'd be what they miss most. The smell of gas is apparently one the public finds enjoyable, ranking it up alongside the smell of new books and higher than either wine or cheese. To tie the Mach-E back to the original Mustang via scent or something, Ford commissioned fragrance consultancy Olfiction to come up with a cologne that replicates the scent of an old car with something living in it.