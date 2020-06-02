Autonomous Open-Wheelers Will Race at Indianapolis Next Year for a $1 Million Prize

Motorsport may have once been a technological wellspring from which road car tech could sometimes be skimmed, but today, the link between race and road cars is tenuous at best. If it's a relationship the racing world wants to rebuild, it will have to turn its attention to new technological frontiers, like electric drive or vehicular autonomy—both already the subject of dedicated race series. The latter in particular is about to get another boost from the realm of racing, as Indianapolis Motor Speedway has confirmed that it will host a sprint race for driverless open-wheelers on Oct. 23, 2021.

Organized by nonprofit Energy Systems Network, the Indy Autonomous Challenge will be a showdown between 31 teams representing 37 universities, each of which will retrofit an Indy Lights-spec Dallara IL-15 with automated driving tech. The first team whose car finishes the 20-lap, 25-minute race will score a $1 million prize for their school, with the runner-up taking home $250,000, and the team on the bottom step of the podium, $50,000.