The 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition Is for Cul-de-Sac Ballers

If your idea of excitement is eating out at the Cheesecake Factory instead of Chili's like the family usually does, you might want to hold onto your hat because the folks over at Toyota have unveiled the 2022 Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition, a special version of the Highlander Hybrid crossover with bronze wheels from the factory. Get yourself one of these bad boys and you'll be the talk of the cul-de-sac in no time.

Eighteen-inch wheels aren't the only thing on this car that look like they just came back from Cabo either because this Toyota's illuminated door sills, interior stitching, floor and cargo mats, and fancy-looking seats are adorned in the dark brown metallic stuff as well. The outside of the Bronze Edition Highlander can be painted either in a BE-exclusive Cement hue or the new-for-2022 Wind Chill Pearl. There's also a padded and stitched dash that's soft to the touch like a properly grilled steak (medium rare or leave).