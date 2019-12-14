Ford Recalls 547,538 Super Duty Pickups Due to Potential Post-Crash Fire Risk

Ford is recalling 547,538 Super Duty pickups in North America for a potential post-crash fire risk. There has been one related incident so far, although no one was injured in the wreck or the fire that ensued.

The recall affects model years 2017-2019 Ford Super Duty models that were built at the Kentucky Truck Plant and sold in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In a statement, Ford said the front seatbelt pretensioners that deploy during a crash could generate sparks and ignite a fire. Such was the case in the lone reported incident, in which the truck's carpet was set ablaze due to the pretensioner system.

Only trucks with carpet flooring are included in the recall, so stripped-down work trucks appear to be free of the issue.

The vast majority of trucks affected by the recall were sold in the U.S., with 490,574 due for a fix in the country. There are 56,112 in Canada and 852 in Mexico, according to Ford.

This is the second recall on Super Duty pickups in just two weeks, the first of which covered the trucks’ tailgate that would open without warning.

Ford says that owners of affected vehicles should take them into their local dealership for a cost-free fix. This involves adding foil tape to the carpet and carpet insulation, as well as changing out parts of the sound deadening on the back of the B-pillar trim panel.

Ford’s reference number for the recall is 19S52.

