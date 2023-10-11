The War Zone
thedrive_logo-black

Ryobi’s Ridiculous Prime Day Battery Sales Are Still Going

Save up to 45% on batteries for one of the best brands for DIYers.

byRobert Bacon|
The GarageNews
Ryobi prime day 2 battery deals
Robert Bacon
Share
Robert Bacon
Robert BaconView robert bacon's Articles

robbie_smokey_b

robbie_smokey_b/

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Ask any member of The Garage team what deals excited us the most on Prime Day, and the answer is unanimous: Ryobi batteries. It's fair to say that a good battery deal always gets us excited because you can never have too many. But these aren't just good battery deals, these are the best you'll find.

If I were you, I'd get this RYOBI 2 Ah 40V Lithium-Ion Compact Battery, which is 45% off, or the RYOBI P135 18V One+ 6 Port Lithium Ion Battery Supercharger and keep $50 in your back pocket. But, realistically, whatever you choose, you can't go wrong.

Batteries

Power Tools

More Prime Big Deal Day Deals

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
stripe
DealsTools