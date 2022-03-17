A NASCAR Next Gen Stock Car Will Race at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Le Mans Ballroom overlooking Sebring International Raceway, where IMSA's 12-hour endurance event will be run this weekend. Chad Knaus, Hendrick Motorsports' vice president of competition, will be overseeing the entry.

To be clear, the Garage 56 entry is in a class of its own, and it's meant to help manufacturers and teams test out new cars, fuels, or vehicle designs. Because of that, the Hendrick Chevrolet won't be vying for a podium position against Hypercar prototypes, though it will still have a scored result.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said in the press conference that the car will be different from the Next Gen vehicle we've seen thus far. That makes sense—after all, it'll need lights as the Circuit de la Sarthe where the 24-hour race takes place is unlit. The driver lineup for the Hendrick team, as well as any modifications to the base car including drivetrain changes, will be announced later.