1,800-HP Dendrobium D-1 Electric Hypercar Steals the Spotlight at 24 Hours of Le Mans
Google tells us Dendrobium is a type of orchid, but we think it sounds like nausea medicine.
Making an appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this past weekend was the Dendrobium D-1 electric hypercar. Its British creators chose to showcase it at Le Mans to drum up hype for the event's upcoming rule change that'll introduce a new hypercar class to the famous French endurance race starting in 2020.
Aston Martin with its Valkyrie as well as this year's race winner Toyota have already announced plans to compete in endurance racing's new, highest class.
As for the Dendrobium, the upstart U.K. hypercar maker hasn't actually promised anything concrete in regards to the D-1's specs or Le Mans participation. A couple of things are for certain though: it'll be all-electric and pump out 1,800 horsepower. How much the Dendrobium will cost, when it'll be available, and its final design remain a mystery.
You can, however, pick up a 1:18 scale model of the D-1 from the company for just $250—which is ironically the same price as this abandoned Ferrari 599 found in China.
"When fans come to Le Mans, they are here to see superfast endurance racing, the toughest and, I think, most technically demanding racing in the sport," said Dendrobium CEO Nigel Gordon-Stewart. "To have so many fans genuinely excited about a future of high-performance electric hypercars with zero emissions is really pleasing." Fun fact: Gordon-Stewart previously worked as director of sales and marketing for the McLaren F1 and was instrumental in establishing Lamborghini's SuperVeloce brand.
Oh, and because we know you're wondering, the word Dendrobium actually refers to a type of orchid and not a strain of nausea medication as you might have thought.
h/t: autoevolution
- RELATEDGawk at the Dendrobium D-1 Electric Hypercar ConceptDendrobium is targeting 1,800 horsepower and will co-develop the D-1 with Formula 1 offshoot Williams Advanced Engineering.READ NOW
- RELATEDToyota and Fernando Alonso Commandeer Second Consecutive Le Mans 24 Hour VictoryDespite the No. 7 Toyota LMP1 car being faster throughout, a major pit lane snafu handed the win to Alonso, Buemi, and Nakajima in the No. 8.READ NOW
- RELATEDAston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Will Race at Next Year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans for the Overall WinWhat’s more, the cars will actually have to be de-tuned from street spec to meet class regulations.READ NOW
- RELATEDHyundai Taps Hypercar Maker Rimac to Develop Electric Sports CarA new sports EV and a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle will be the first to come from the collaboration, Hyundai says.READ NOW
- RELATEDLotus Type 130: The British Are Coming, and They're Bringing an Electric Hypercar With ThemThe Type 130 will be Lotus' first all-new car in more than a decade, and the first purely electric model in the brand's 71-year history.READ NOW