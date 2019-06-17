1,800-HP Dendrobium D-1 Electric Hypercar Steals the Spotlight at 24 Hours of Le Mans

Aston Martin with its Valkyrie as well as this year's race winner Toyota have already announced plans to compete in endurance racing's new, highest class.

Making an appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this past weekend was the Dendrobium D-1 electric hypercar . Its British creators chose to showcase it at Le Mans to drum up hype for the event's upcoming rule change that'll introduce a new hypercar class to the famous French endurance race starting in 2020.

As for the Dendrobium, the upstart U.K. hypercar maker hasn't actually promised anything concrete in regards to the D-1's specs or Le Mans participation. A couple of things are for certain though: it'll be all-electric and pump out 1,800 horsepower. How much the Dendrobium will cost, when it'll be available, and its final design remain a mystery.

You can, however, pick up a 1:18 scale model of the D-1 from the company for just $250—which is ironically the same price as this abandoned Ferrari 599 found in China.

"When fans come to Le Mans, they are here to see superfast endurance racing, the toughest and, I think, most technically demanding racing in the sport," said Dendrobium CEO Nigel Gordon-Stewart. "To have so many fans genuinely excited about a future of high-performance electric hypercars with zero emissions is really pleasing." Fun fact: Gordon-Stewart previously worked as director of sales and marketing for the McLaren F1 and was instrumental in establishing Lamborghini's SuperVeloce brand.

Oh, and because we know you're wondering, the word Dendrobium actually refers to a type of orchid and not a strain of nausea medication as you might have thought.

h/t: autoevolution