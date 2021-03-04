24 Hours of Le Mans Delayed to Avoid Empty Grandstands

The Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), the 24 Hours of Le Mans' governing body, just announced that the race's 2021 edition will be pushed back to August from its original date in June, mirroring the late date last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Only the 89th running of the famous endurance race will be affected, with other racing dates at Circuit de la Sarthe unchanged. The event will now start on Aug. 21 rather than June 12.

The decision to move the race back was taken this early in the year, the ACO said, to allow competitors and teams to plan ahead, but is motivated entirely by a desire to get fans back to the iconic race. France is currently under lockdown with a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in place, but hopes are that by August there could be enough restrictions lifted to open the circuit to fans again, rather than running the race to empty grandstands and without the crowds of campers that give it much of its legendary atmosphere.