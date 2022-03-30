Future Hyundai EVs Could Vibrate, Accelerate Like Normal Gas Cars

Hyundai currently makes a solid lineup of performance cars powered by internal combustion engines, but the Korean automaker is also a big player in the race toward electrification. As such, it seems to understand that a balance must be struck between the new world of EVs, and the known quantity that is internal combustion. A lot of people don't want change, and according to a recent patent application, Hyundai still wants to cater to ICE buyers, even if the car doesn't have an internal combustion engine.

A patent app document published last week on March 24 details a system by which idling, gear changes, stopping/starting, and more are all simulated via audio cues, visual displays, and vibration from the car's drive motor. The text claims that a person who is used to driving an ICE-powered car "may be bored due to the absence of an ICE, a transmission, a clutch, or the like," when they buy an EV. As such, it might be desirable to "differentiate an EV by providing a function for virtualizing the driving characteristics of an internal-combustion-engine vehicle." In regular English, that translates to programming an EV to behave like a car with a gas-powered engine.

Now, this may sound familiar. Toyota is also considering doing something like this in its electric vehicles. In a nutshell, the Japanese automaker sees potential in simulating a manual transmission in an electric vehicle. This patent app from Hyundai is a little less enthusiast-focused, though. It seems like it's designed to be applicable to any regular EV without adding or removing any hardware. It uses the speakers to make ICE-like noises, the digital cluster to present fictional engine data like RPMs, and the car's drive motor to create the vibrations.