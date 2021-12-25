What Should EVs Sound Like?

Electric vehicles have a distinctive whine that I’d liken to a spaceship. That is, it's what I imagine a futuristic vehicle would sound like if I were living with the Jetsons, the cartoon family living in a world of flying cars roughly 40 years from now. Veer off on this side road with me for a moment, because you may not know that The Jetsons show ran just one season (I was astonished to learn this today). That's correct: only 24 original episodes back in the early 60s and you'll still see references of the iconic show that represented some attainable version of the future.

Anyway, in 2021 EVs are required by law to emit some kind of sound that provides an audible warning to pedestrians. It seems, however, that many automakers tuned into the same frequency and came up with a sound that is part electric scooter and part futuristic beatbox. I wondered: are we all destined to all hear one static note if electric vehicles take over? Surely there are better ideas out there.