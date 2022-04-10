Meet the Father of the GMC Hummer EV’s CrabWalk

Mike Colville may be the senior manager for complex feature integration for GMC, but in his spare time he’s a straight-up gearhead. He’s also a competitive off-road racer and has created more than a dozen custom vehicles from home. That includes the Ginger Chicken, his 4500-pound behemoth build that ran with a 700-horsepower V8 and four-wheel drive, which Colville raced for two years at the hardcore King of the Hammers. Colville brought his vast knowledge and enthusiasm to the GMC Hummer EV; he has been on the project since Day One back in 2019. And now, all roads to the new Hummer EV's CrabWalk lead back to Colville and what he calls "an army" of team members to accomplish it.

Mike Colville

Even before he started working on the fast-tracked all-electric truck, he had experience with rock crawlers that use both front and rear steering from his experiments building off-road vehicles. Four-wheel driving is common for people in the rock crawling world; they duplicate the front suspension on the back end. While four-wheel steering isn’t new technology, the application in the form of the CrabWalk is original. Colville recognized that the new Hummer had the potential to utilize that same concept to scoot through tight turns. Eventually, that feature became the CrabWalk. The CrabWalk is mind-blowing in person, evoking the image of a hippo dancing on its tiptoes. Using four-wheel steering to move in a diagonal direction, the Hummer EV can adapt to sharp turns that might be otherwise damaging or potentially dangerous. In Terrain mode, the rear wheels match the steering angle up to 10 degrees at low speeds, allowing the driver to scuttle around an object like its namesake crustacean.

Kristin Shaw