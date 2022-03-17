Subaru Tuner Still Missing After Disappearing With Owners' Engines and Cash

Multiple tips from readers have hit dead ends since we published our initial story. A similarly named shop in Arkansas was established by someone else with no ties to Leonard and has an apparently positive reputation; additionally, another tip indicated a relationship with a nearby CO performance shop, though it was shot down by a manager who emphasized that Leonard was a customer who won't be welcome back.
"He would have us fab up that hot/cold-side piping for the Subarus he would work on," said Scott Nelson, sales manager for Under Pressure Performance in Colorado Springs. "He would also rent out our dyno for tuning his cars. We didn't have a problem with payment until the end when he ran out on so many of his suppliers from what I have heard."
A local rent-to-own franchise also indicated to me that the wheels and tires on Leonard's Subaru Impreza WRX were never paid for. Beyond this, Subaru clubs have been advised to keep their eyes out for parts for sale, be it suspicious batches of engines on Craigslist, or one-off parts some customers reported stolen. Coloradans and Midwesterners are also advised to keep a lookout for Leonard's vehicles, which reportedly include a black Chevrolet Silverado and the aforementioned Subaru, recognizable by its gold wheels, tall wing, and STI badge on its trunk. Photos of both can be found in the Facebook post embedded above.
Anyone who spots either is advised to call in law enforcement rather than confront Leonard, who some speculate may be armed. Despite the danger, some on social media have expressed an intent to harm Leonard as a form of vigilante justice, though that's far from the right answer. Regardless, it's clear Leonard's days as the "Boxer Bandit" are coming to an end—if they're not over already.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com