Subaru Tuner Still Missing After Disappearing With Owners' Engines and Cash

It's been almost two weeks since Shane Leonard, the owner of SL Performance Boxer Engines in Colorado Springs, disappeared. He allegedly did so with dozens of customer engines, their performance parts, and money, said to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, leaving clients' cars by the roadside to be towed. While Leonard has not yet been found, the odds of him getting away with it to cheat other customers are diminishing by the day as Subaru owners nationwide unite against him.

Leonard's dirty dealings are said to have started several years ago in Iowa, where he is alleged to have stolen from clients and family members alike before fleeing to Colorado. Despite warnings from past and new customers, Leonard built a sizable customer base that he allegedly again swindled, leaving his clients to pick up the pieces. Previously, I spoke with a customer who claims to have been cheated out of almost $28,000, having refinanced his house to pay for his car. Since then, I established contact with others who say Leonard left them high and dry, such as Antonio Medina, who gained access to SL Performance to photograph what remained of the shop.