Subaru Speed Shop Owner Disappears With Customers' Engines and Cash: Report

When the story made its way online, Subaru owners hopped into Facebook, Reddit, forums, and even the shop's Google reviews to share similar experiences of Leonard's allegedly shady business practices. Posters claim Leonard and his employees have pilfered parts, engines, and money for years now, possibly across multiple states, including Minnesota, South Dakota, and Iowa.
"There are multiple stories of him and his workers taking high end parts of of cars and selling them, or taking entire engines," posted Reddit user Kineto_Photography. "He's been doing this for years and was supposedly in SD before he came to the Springs. He's now possibly in Iowa."
"This isn't the first time I've heard this. My neighbor said he tried to steal engine internals and a torque converter from him back a few years ago in MN," added Reddit user zmanwrx. "He does this and then flees to a new state, thats his MO. [sic]"