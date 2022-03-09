Subaru Speed Shop Owner Disappears With Customers' Engines and Cash: Report

Colorado Subaru owners are outraged and calling for a manhunt after the owner of a local performance shop reportedly vanished without a trace last week, taking with him a boatload of customers' cash and car parts. Shane Leonard, of SL Performance Boxer Engines in Colorado Springs has been accused of skipping town with hundreds of thousands of dollars and dozens of engines, leaving non-running customer cars by the roadside to be towed away by authorities as people try to unspool what's fast becoming a complex case of fraud stretching across multiple states. Leonard's whereabouts are currently unknown; some owners told local news affiliate KKTV 11 that they filed a police report with Colorado Springs PD, but officials wouldn't confirm that Leonard is under active investigation. The news in Colorado also prompted others to come forward and claim Leonard had ripped them off in a similar manner in years past in other states including Minnesota and South Dakota. Just how deep the allegations run—and whether those accounts lead to legal action elsewhere—remains to be seen.

In dozens of tragically similar accounts spread across Facebook, Reddit and other forums, victims say the debacle began when Leonard stopped returning their calls in late February, leading to someone investigating the shop's premises last week. There, they found the doors locked and dozens of cars parked on the street out front with tow warnings on their windows. Clients raced to recover their Subarus, only for many to find their cars wouldn't start because their engines had been removed. One of those affected, Austin Burton, told The Drive that he had refinanced his house to afford his "dream" build of a 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX, which had been in Leonard's hands since September 2019. Burton recalled Leonard giving off suspicious signs on multiple occasions, but that his concerns were always assuaged, most recently in December 2021 when he last saw his car running—albeit with some incorrect parts. Last week, he visited SL Performance to retrieve his WRX, only to find it was one of the cars without an engine, never mind many of the other parts he'd paid for. In all, Burton was out close to $28,000.

Facebook | SL Performance Boxer Engines 1998 Subaru Impreza WRX owned by Shane Leonard at SL Performance Boxer Engines