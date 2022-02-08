Tesla Quietly Removed Steering Components From New Cars Over Chip Shortage: Report

Tesla reportedly did not communicate this change to customers, similar to how it quietly removed passenger-side lumbar support in early 2021 and shipped vehicles without some USB ports just a few months ago. Generally, large changes such as removing radar sensors from the Model 3 and Y, are communicated on Tesla's public-facing blog.

According to the two Tesla employees who spoke with CNBC under the condition of anonymity, at least one internal discussion was said to be had on whether or not Tesla should inform customers. Tesla reportedly decided to to keep quiet on the matter.

Employees also were unsure if the missing hardware would affect the use of Tesla Full-Self Driving (but not really) beta features, or if it affects Tesla's timeline of Autopilot becoming a more advanced partial-autonomy system than its claimed Level 2 functionality. It's also not clear if Tesla will need to retrofit any missing hardware in order to restore the redundancy lost by the change.

"My personal guess is that we’ll achieve Full Self-Driving this year at a safety level significantly greater than a person," said CEO Elon Musk during the company's year-end earnings call. "So the cars in the fleet essentially becoming self-driving via software update, I think, might end up being the biggest increase in asset value of any asset class in history."