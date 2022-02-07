The Best-Kept Secret About the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Is Acoustic Glass

A couple of summers ago, I hauled a 33-foot Forest River camper with an SUV. Towing was a breeze and I drove it all the way from the top of Indiana to the top of Michigan and parked it at a campsite, no sweat. The only criticism I had was that the road noise permeated the cabin with a low rumble that necessitated speaking loudly to my parents and my son. When we stopped, I noticed the silence.

And that’s what struck me about towing with the 2022 Toyota Tundra with the new Capstone trim when I tested it out: the experience was much quieter. That's due, in part, to the extension of acoustic glass that reflects and absorbs sound in the Tundra. On all of the other Tundra trims, only the windshield has the thicker, sound-deadening glass, and the Capstone takes that a step further; it contains noise with acoustic materials for the full half-circle of the windshield and front windows. Toyota representatives on site at the test drive told me that the layer cake of glass reduces road noise by two to three decibels, which is a noticeable difference.