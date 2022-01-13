All-New 2023 Honda HR-V Coming Later This Year With Sporty New Look

An all-new 2023 Honda HR-V is expected to make its debut sometime in 2022, the Japanese automaker confirmed Wednesday morning after releasing teaser images of the redesigned crossover. But despite the teasers revealing way more than these kinds of images usually do, Honda remained quiet on additional details. It didn't even signal at a specific time of year, let alone the month of when the new HR-V will be officially unveiled.

From what we can see up front and out back, the subcompact will gain a much sportier design complete with a large grille up front and even larger air intakes down below. The back boasts a sleek, clean-cut look that would certainly feel at home on an Acura-badged crossover. Overall, it seems the HR-V will carry forward the spunky attitude and cutesy looks it's always enjoyed. Also, am I the only one seeing BMW taillights and a Honda CR-Z front end?