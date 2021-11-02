New Era: Bugatti Is Now Bugatti Rimac as EV Company Takes Control

The merger between Rimac and Bugatti is now completed, just four months after it was announced in July of 2021. The merger of the two automakers, which gradually developed after Rimac had begun cooperating with fellow Volkwagen Group member Porsche, is set to bear some yet-to-be-announced fruit. However, in the meantime, there are going to be a few changes. First of all, Bugatti is not leaving its home in Molsheim, France, and all of its cars will continue to be built there. Likewise, all Rimacs will still be built in Zagreb, Croatia. Both companies are continuing to act as independent brands. The key to today's press announcement, then, is about who is moving where, and who is running what.

Bugatti

On the personnel level, the new company will have 435 employees with 300 of them based in Zagreb, Croatia. The remaining 135 will be in Molshiem, and in the future, an additional 180 are set to be added at Volkwagen's home in Wolfsburg. Executives are also moving around, as Stephan Winkelmann—who has been president of Bugatti since early 2018—will not be part of the newly formed company. He's leaving to focus on his responsibilities leading Lamborghini. Bugatti's current managing director of production and logistics, Christophe Piochon, will be taking his place as well as becoming the newly-formed Bugatti Rimac's COO, working under its new CEO, Mate Rimac. Porsche is maintaining a watchful eye on the new company and on Rimac himself, its young chief executive. The German automaker owns 45 percent of the shares, with Rimac owning the remaining 55 percent. Porsche's chairman, Oliver Blume, and deputy chairman, Lutz Meschke, are both members of the supervisory board as well.

Bugatti