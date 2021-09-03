Car Bibles Tested the 2021 Honda Ridgeline’s Towing Limits by Hauling a Daewoo Project Car

A recurring thesis in 2021 Honda Ridgeline reviews is that it's "all the truck you really need." For many people that's true; its limits are high enough for a lot of practical tasks. But how well does it really behave near those limits? We at Car Bibles finally found out on a long-haul tow over West Virginia mountains. In addition to the Ridgeline, we ran a story about another Japanese adventure vehicle: an imported JDM Toyota HiAce. Plus, we got to walk around one of the coolest junkyards ever and found some modding parts at another one.

Car Bibles is generally focused on DIY-related content, practical advice, cultural commentary, and automotive entertainment celebrating low- to medium-budget motoring. We've stepped up our schedule to six posts a day each week—including a daily feature photo—so if you like what you see below, I would love to see you over on our site to check out the rest of it! Anyway, on to the roundup:

Towing With the Ridgeline Makes a Strong Case for a Traditional Truck There are plenty of good use-cases for the Ridgeline and the vehicle certainly has its merits, but we couldn't help but notice that very few written reviews really take the vehicle towards the limits of its utility. I'm hoping this starts to rectify that.

How I Imported, Registered, Modified, and Finally Sold JDM Van of My Dreams The prospect of owning and operating a JDM van is enticing but daunting (especially in light of recent registration issues). But this thorough account of one person's experience brings a lot of insight to the process. Plus, it's just a fun read.

Junkyard Audi Parts Made My GTI Extremely Grippy, but I Went a Little Too Far I'm always impressed by how resourceful the Car Bibles crew is when it comes to modding. Chris Rosales, once again, found a way to use junkyard parts to mod his GTI.

