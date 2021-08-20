Ferrari 488 Challenge Race Car Lives on as Track-Blitzing Camera Rig

If you want to film fast cars, you generally need some serious equipment. Sports sedans are good tracking cars, helicopters are often used, and drones are starting to catch up as well. Race cars aren't often used on account of their price and limited availability, however, it doesn't mean they aren't great machines for the job. That's far from the truth.

Proving this to everyone is an automotive media production company called Ralle, which is based out of the U.K. To facilitate the creation of ever-improving automotive video content, the company turned a Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo into the ultimate camera car with help from automotive customizer Talos. Packing a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 making 670 horsepower, it will doubtlessly keep up with almost anything it wants to film or snap pictures of.