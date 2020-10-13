The Coolest Track Battle In Ages Is an Airbus ACH160 Helicopter Chasing a Renault F1 Car

Every time I watch a Formula 1 race in person, another vehicle almost steals the show away from the cars on track: the broadcast helicopter. Whoever pilots the TV helicopter for the United States Grand Prix isn't scared to swoop in closer to the track than you'd ever expect. Those trick chase shots come from somewhere, after all.

Airbus wanted to steal a little bit of that F1 magic to promote their new ACH160 helicopter, so they sent it to chase a Renault F1 car around Circuit Paul Ricard. Because there aren't any other cars or fans to worry about, this helicopter runs even closer to the track, and it's awesome.