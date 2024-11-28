2025 Subaru WRX Base Model Is Gone, Cheapest Is Now the $35,750 Premium 6MT

This week Subaru announced official pricing for the 2025 WRX, and the cost of entry to this car has increased by a non-trivial amount. While a 2024 Subaru WRX Base (manual only) listed at $32,735 ($33,855 with destination), the least expensive 2025 model is the $35,750 Premium with a manual transmission—$36,920 with destination. By the time you pay sales tax where I’m at in New York, it’s a $40,000 spend.

The Premium itself picked up about $1,000 to its list price. If you’re thinking about grabbing a current-gen WRX, it might not be a bad idea to see if you can still snag a ’24. But of course, MSRP is only a suggestion. Some dealers might be able to get you out the door for comparable money on a ’25 versus ’24, since it seems they’re generally unchanged. But the base model is now off the menu, and the sporty WRX TR trim is also leaving the lineup.

There is one cool fresh option you can only get with the new car though: Galaxy Purple Pearl Premium Paint. I’m excited to get a look at that in person, and since it’s only a $395 option I hope we do see some people go for it. I have heard rumors that the Solar Orange color is going away, but so far unsubstantiated—we’ll clear that up when Subaru’s press people come back from the holiday, or when the WRX build-and-price widget flips over to 2025.

The other bigger-ticket option for 2025 WRXs is a Harmon Kardon stereo and sunroof combo, which is $1,865.

For the full 2025 Subaru WRX pricing breakdown, here’s a handy little table:

Model/Trim Transmission MSRP + Destination/Delivery WRX Premium 6MT $36,920 WRX Premium AUTO $38,270 WRX Limited 6MT $41,300 WRX Limited AUTO $42,850 WRX tS 6MT $46,875 WRX GT AUTO $46,875

All WRX trims run the same engine, chassis, and suspension geometry—the guts of the car are the same across the lineup. The most noticeable distinction between an old Base car and the Premium is that the Base had 17-inch wheels instead of 18s, no fog lights, and essentially no options. This is going to sound like the most whiney car-dork comment ever, but, the biggest bummer to me about the Base going away is that that car still came with a physical key. I know, it’s a thing of the past, but I still appreciate a good ol’ fashioned key-turn to fire up an engine.

As for the other trims, the WRX Limited upgrades the stereo and gets you Ultrasuede leather-trimmed upholstery. The WRX tS is currently the performance-optimized model with a six-speed manual, getting specific damper tuning, Recaro front seats, Brembo brakes (six and four-piston front and rear respectively), and 19-inch wheels. The WRX GT gets the nice seats, its own suspension tuning, and an automatic transmission.

But there’s still no wagon or hardcore STI variant, so if you want a really aggressive 2025 WRX you’ll have to build it with aftermarket parts. That’s not the worst news, though—people have been making big power with these cars already.

Do you have a current-gen WRX? We'd love to hear what you think of it.