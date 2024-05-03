Subaru Is Finally Making a Manual WRX Wagon… for Mexico

The 2025 Subaru WRX Sportwagon is coming to Mexico and adding yet another slice of forbidden fruit to the auto market just south of us, which car enthusiasts in the U.S., unfortunately, have no access to. The Mexican market is so tantalizingly close, and, yet, so far away—especially for car lovers who live along the southern border and thus get to see Mexican cars on a regular basis, like yours truly. For the first time in a long time, if not ever, a manual WRX wagon will be available this close to the U.S. rather than in its usual markets of Australia and Japan.

Subaru has already started the presale for the 2025 Subaru WRX Sportwagon in Mexico, but it won't be available until later this year. The new WRX Sportwagon will be powered by a familiar 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine, making 217 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 259 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm. It will have Subaru's signature symmetrical AWD. There is an available CVT, but the big news is that it will come with a six-speed manual transmission standard, and, since this is Mexico we're talking about, the stick shift won't add a hefty premium to the price. The manual will actually be the cheapest model available, as it should be!

Three model grades will be available at launch starting with the base WRX High 6MT model, priced at $819,900 pesos, which is just over $48,500 at current exchange rates. The most expensive model will be the WRX tS CVT which will add a big markup for a total price of $919,900 pesos, or about $54,500, at current exchange rates.

Of course, the Subaru WRX Sportwagon is not necessarily a new model: as Autocosmos reports, this version debuted in 2022 on the global market but had been around previously as the Subaru Levorg. No, the name isn't short for "le cyborg," but it is nonetheless a portmanteau that's supposed to combine the words legacy, revolution, and touring. It's obvious why it references the first of those terms since the model initially shared a platform with the Impreza or WRX, as well as the dearly departed Legacy sedan. Touring is a term commonly used to refer to wagons, such as those from BMW.

Autocosmos says the Subaru WRX Wagon will be unique in Mexico as the only performance wagon sold in the country. If we take a step back and look at the North American continent as a whole, then that would put the WRX Sportwagon in good company among the likes of Audi and BMW.

In the U.S., Audi sells the RS6 Avant wagon, while BMW recently confirmed that the M5 Touring will also finally make its way to the States. The performance of the WRX manual wagon is not really comparable to that of the RS6 Avant and M5 Touring, but their intent is similar. The longroof performance models from Audi and BMW are also priced well outside of the range of the Subaru, both easily exceeding the $100,000 mark.

It's next to impossible for the WRX Sportwagon to go further north and push into U.S. market, but if it did, it would be a compelling alternative to the Audi and BMW wagons and would undercut their prices by a quarter mile.