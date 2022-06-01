2023 Toyota Corolla Goes Heavy on Hybrid, All-Wheel Drive Options

Another year means another raft of updates to the quintessential compact car: the Toyota Corolla. This year, the 2023 Toyota Corolla makes a significant step forward with greatly expanded availability of hybrid and all-wheel-drive drivetrains, complemented by updates to the sedan's entertainment and safety technologies.

The headlining feature of the revised Corolla revealed Wednesday is a quartet of new hybrid models, some of them available with all-wheel drive. The 2023 Corolla hybrids gain new, more powerful electric motors and lithium-ion batteries housed under the rear seat, and are offered in more trims than before. Formerly limited to the LE trim, the hybrid will for 2023 be offered on SE and XLE trims, while the LE and SE trims will offer optional all-wheel drive. Like the Prius AWD-E, these integrate a motor to the rear axle, aiding with forward traction and increasing stability. The option makes the Corolla the only compact sedan available as an all-wheel-drive hybrid.

Gas-only models get updates, too. The LE model upgrades from a 1.8-liter engine to a 2.0-liter, and gains 30 horsepower and 2 mpg combined, netting 34 mpg combined in the EPA's test. The 2023 Corolla SE trim gains the Apex Edition's retuned power steering, while all trims regardless of powertrain get a standard 8-inch central touchscreen with Toyota's new generation of infotainment software. The new programming is compatible with over-the-air updates, two bluetooth connections at once, and includes standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The configurable dash display has been updated too and measures 4.2 inches as standard and 7 inches across on XSE and XLE trims. Its functions encompass those of the improved Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which refines a broad range of safety features. Pedestrian detection, lane departure, steering assist, dynamic cruise control, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, and automatic high beams are on the docket for the new safety system. Said beams are LEDs on SE, XSE, and XLE models, while all trim levels include LED daytime running lights. New 18-inch wheels for the SE and XSE along with new paint options set 2023 models apart from their predecessors, in case the altered front and rear bumpers weren't enough.

2023 Toyota Corollas, both hybrid and hella turbocharged versions, are expected to hit dealers later this summer and fall.