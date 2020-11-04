Toyota Corolla With Snowmobile on the Roof Proves Anything Can Be a Truck If You Want It to Be

Truck is not a type of vehicle—it's a state of mind. Philosophers define it as a faith in one's vehicle to carry anything that can be ratchet strapped to the roof, no matter how precariously. Practitioners of this outlook, though, aren't always looked on kindly by law enforcement, which last Sunday halted the enlightened driver of a Toyota Corolla transporting a snowmobile on their car's roof.

Wisconsin State Patrol spotted the overloaded Toyota on Highway 63 early Sunday afternoon, pulling it over around 1:20 p.m. according to Star Tribune. Though the sedan bore Minnesota plates, the state trooper found local 23-year-old Matthew Schmit behind the wheel, Schmit having allegedly bought the car in spring but not yet transferred the title. The Polaris snowmobile, however, was a newer acquisition, with Schmit telling the state trooper he was hauling it to a friend's house to show it off.