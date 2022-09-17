Formula 1 Plans ‘Affordable’ General Admission Tickets For Las Vegas GP

Formula 1’s boom in the United States shows no signs of slowing down. Though the prospect of an American driver in the series is still not guaranteed, the 2023 race calendar has three races in the United States. To make the famously expensive and exclusive races more accessible to American fans, F1 plans to add an “affordable” general admission section to the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Sports Business Journal reports that Renee Wilm, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Administrative officer at Liberty Media, revealed plans to include the special general admission area for younger fans. This comes after reports that hotel and experience packages for the GP could total $100,000 or more. Liberty recognizes the need to include more casual fans that don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on spectating a race weekend.

F1

The Las Vegas race will be unusual for many reasons. The race will take place on a Saturday instead of a Sunday. It will also start incredibly late, even for a night race, starting at 10 o’clock. This allows fans in Europe and Asia to watch the race early in the morning. This may turn away some viewers on the east coast unless they want to stay up past 1 o’clock in the morning.

Liberty also purchased 39 acres of land on The Strip for $240M, with a portion of that land going to permanent pit and paddock facilities. According to Wilm, Liberty wants to spend “nine figures” on the site because it is an investment it feels “very strongly in.” The rest of that land is mixed-use, and it isn’t confirmed what will be built on it. Hints from Wilm suggest an event space for F1 sponsors but also has a larger vision in mind. “[Las Vegas] is the new home of Formula 1 in North America.”