Remastered, 60 FPS Onboard Video of Senna at 1988 Monaco GP Shows an F1 Legend At Work

If you're a fan of Formula 1, you have surely seen that one clip of Ayrton Senna tearing up the streets of Europe's tiny and wealthy principality during the 1988 Monaco Grand Prix. It's a sight to behold, really, analyzing Senna's quick hands, his gear shifts, the way he pitches the car in an aggressive fashion in some turns while gently managing it through others. A true master of his craft.

While the spectacle of watching the three-time Formula 1 champion drive what's arguably the world's trickiest street course is great and all, the quality of the video leaves a lot to be desired. It was filmed in 1988, after all, and TV cameras—let alone ones mounted to freaking race cars—weren't exactly the crystal-clear high-definition units networks use today. Luckily, that's about to change.